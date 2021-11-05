I believe the article about the recent Payson Night Out event was well done and captured the essence of what the neighbors’ efforts are trying to accomplish. Having participated in that event, I was very pleased to see the turnout of neighbors along Phoenix Street. Especially pleasing to our neighbors and myself was the participation of the Payson Fire Department and the Payson Police Department.
Their presence and interaction with all the neighbors that turned out was an excellent example of the great customer service they provide. The firefighters handed out valuable information about the differences between the signs and symptoms of allergies, the common cold, the seasonal flu and COVID. They even spent time discussing those differences and helped us understand COVID and how to protect ourselves from catching it.
The police officers spent time discussing security measures in the home and around the neighborhood. Their crime prevention tips were invaluable in helping us understand how to maintain a safe and secure neighborhood. It was wonderful having them come and join us that night. It reminded all of us about how important our police officers and firefighters are and the value they bring to the Town of Payson. They are all such important members of our community and that was on full display on Payson Night Out.
We encourage all neighborhoods throughout Payson to join us next year for another very successful event that brings our community together. We could not have done it without the efforts of our men and women in blue. God bless our police officers and firefighters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!