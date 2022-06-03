As we watch the aftermath of the massacre of school children and teachers in Uvalde, Texas, now is the time to make sure our Payson Police are fully prepared to provide the optimal response to any such situation here in our Payson schools.
1. Do Payson Police have master keys to all doors in all Payson schools?
2. Do Payson Police have any necessary breaching equipment needed to defeat any and all barricade situations?
3. Are Payson Police properly trained to immediately go after a shooter, barricaded or not, when children’s lives are at stake?
4. Are Payson Police adequately supplied with the protective body armor and fire power needed to defeat a shooter protected by body armor and armed with automatic-fire assault weapons?
5. Do Payson Police have the interconnected communication system needed to know in real time what is happening at multiple sites, including at any incident sites?
We hope and pray our Payson school children and teachers never face any such situation as that in Uvalde. But after Sandy Hook, Margery Stoneman Douglas, and Uvalde, we realize this can happen anywhere. Let us make sure we are prepared for the worst as much as possible here in our home town.
Our Payson Police are superb, caring, and highly trained professionals. Let us make sure they have all they need to do their jobs and protect our school children and teachers.
