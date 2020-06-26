Editor:
This is in response to Mr. Green’s letter where he suggests a simple solution to “so-called” police violence (of citizens): don’t commit crimes, comply with police, and don’t fight with police. Quite a simple solution!
Let’s look at a couple of recent examples: George Floyd (a black man) tried to pass counterfeit money (committed a crime). From extensive video on TV, he complied with the police and did not fight them. I always thought when the police arrested somebody they would transport them to the police station and book them. In Mr. Floyd’s case they, instead, put him on the ground and one policeman put a knee on his neck (choking him), two more police held him down, while a fourth watched. Mr. Floyd said several times that he couldn’t breathe. After approximately 5 minutes, one of the policemen said “I cannot feel a pulse anymore!” The first policeman kept his knee there for another 2 minutes and 46 seconds. Instead of following standard police protocol with a suspect, they became judge, jury, and executioner. This is something the black community has a lot of experience with for over 400 years.
Second example: Mr. Ahmaud Aubery (a black man) was jogging in a Brunswick, Ga. neighborhood when two men decided “he looked like a possible burglary suspect in their neighborhood.” This was a burglary that had never been reported to police. They chased Mr. Aubery down with their truck while a third person videoed it. After a struggle, Mr. Aubery was shot twice and died. No crime on his part and no fighting with police — just two vigilantes acting as police, judge, jury, and executioners. The police and local prosecutors actually covered up the whole incident for 70 days until the third person released the video. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation took over the case and charged all three with murder. Nothing has happened to the local police and prosecutors. Again, this is something the black community has a lot of experience with over the years!
There is no simple solution Mr. Green, until we get rid of systemic racism. This isn’t only a U.S. problem either. As you noticed from the worldwide demonstrations, it’s everywhere. It’s time to stop expecting people of color to just COMPLY and start giving them real EQUALITY and JUSTICE!
Dean Martinson, Payson
