Editor:
Here’s an article of note for our politicians and for the public. See “West is incredibly dry — raising questions about future” (aol.com). Climate deniers should take note. Phoenix and other Valley cities may have smaller sustainable populations in the future, perhaps the near future, as the Colorado and Lake Mead become less reliable as a source of water. What’s at risk, perhaps by next year, are Arizona agriculture, water tables throughout the state, population growth, expanding tax base, influx of new industries, and public health of the less affluent due to incessantly rising temperatures.
That scientists have predicted this for decades means that political leaders have no excuse for denial of the problem but, rather, are on the hook for failure to take action by planning ahead. They are not leading, they are following the whims of special interests and political money in order to remain in power. I’d say their political necks are at risk for inaction and denial of the problem despite plenty of advance warning.
Randy Mynard
