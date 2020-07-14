Editor:
Interesting news today: Vice President Pence leading the “task force” to defeat the coronavirus.
My understanding of the term “task force” is a more military manner. My mind’s eye sees aircraft carriers, battleships, submarines, troop ships, airplanes, and thousands of Marines ready and willing to do battle ... and God help you if you get in their way. Their mission is clear, well planned, and attainable.
A political task force is laughable. Their only mission is to appear caring, follow the wishes of President Trump, and figure who to point a finger at if things go badly.
Paul Penning, Payson
