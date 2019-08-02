Saddened by lack of compassion for others
Editor:
I was saddened by the recent front page article describing town council member Suzy Tubbs’ (history of being in an abusive relationship). My sympathies and I was touched by her courage to overcome abuse. I am doubly saddened by her lack of compassion for others that are currently suffering similar circumstances and worse by denying city support to an organization that’s sole purpose is to help others in the domestic violence cycle — the Time Out Shelter.
A recent city council meeting agenda item was presented to support the shelter which is a tool for first responders to provide protection to those suffering and in life-threatening situations and provides counseling to victims and their children. Surprisingly, Suzy Tubbs voted NO to help an organization she readily admits has a vital need. I fear that her ties to a local political party has blinded her compassion to help others that are suffering under the same circumstances as she describes herself surviving.
Are the mayor and the three Tea Party affiliated council members, Suzy Tubbs, Jim Ferris and Janell Sterner, so blinded by political views that they are unwilling to have compassion for people that are truly suffering and deny services to those in need? It is truly shameful and certainly does not reflect the views of first responders and the compassionate population of our town.
Jack Hastings, Payson
(1) comment
While on the national scale, anyone who disagrees with President Donald Trump, surely must be a "racist", Surely anyone who disagrees with Jack Hastings, (aka Jeff Robins) must surely be a member of the Tea Party! Does the Tea Party have a membership Jeff?
