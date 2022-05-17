I was a lifelong very conservative Republican. I am not an election denier, so people in my own party leadership tell me I have no place in my own party if I don’t fall into lockstep with YOUR views. Any reasonable person knows there is a small fraction of wrongdoing in any election. The expectation to make any election perfect is unattainable, and the proposed changes are transparently based on party self-interest only. There is no integrity in that.
In 1991, when the Arizona state legislature passed a law that stated any voter could cast an absentee ballot, the Republican Party broadly supported the change said Helen Purcell, a Republican and former longtime Maricopa County recorder. Republicans saw it as a tool to turn out older voters, especially retirees, less fortunate, military and minorities said Chuck Coughlin, who worked for multiple GOP campaigns including that of former Gov. Jan Brewer.
Most Republicans are used to voting by mail and they like to vote by mail. In 2007 the Republican Arizona state legislature passed a law that allows a voter to place their name on a Permanent Early Voting List which is maintained by the county recorder. Should a voter determine they wish to be placed on this list the voter no longer has to request an early ballot be mailed to them. A ballot will automatically be mailed to the early voter if they identify themselves with address, SSN, driver’s license, and signature. The Arizona Supreme Court declined to consider a request by the Arizona Republican Party to eliminate the early voting system used by the majority of the state’s voters. In one speech in Arizona, Trump said absentee ballots were fine for himself in Florida. (Trump voted by a mail ballot for primaries in 2020).
American citizens understand we are all in this together. American patriots and veterans who value flag, faith, family, tradition, independence, democracy, honesty and have integrity have been abandoned by our party. We are the “Exhausted Majority” and ”Politically Homeless.” We live our lives in a fact-based national and local narrative. Like over 1,442,870 voters in Arizona, I am now a registered conservative independent because leaders in my own party say I don’t belong. This my Declaration of Independence.
I hear this story much too often.
Deadline to do the same — July 5, 2022.
Hyper partisanship and tribal epistemology destroys democracy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!