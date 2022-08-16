A psychopath will turn on you quicker than the weather. The last one that was in the White House turned on Mike Pence, Bill Barr, and a host of other people formerly loyal to him. What does this mean for you? Look at the history of ruthless dictators, they have no mercy once they get the power they crave. Religious fundamentalists played a key part in electing Donald Trump. History has always shown a tenuous relationship between politics and religion. Each has used the other for some evil means.
Currently Putin in Russia is persecuting religions that don’t have his approval. What happens when a right wing dictator comes to power in the United States? Will he go after the very people that elected him? Yes, if it serves his thirst for power. Be careful what you ask for, it may be your demise. There was a good reason the Founding Fathers built a barrier between government and religion. Few realize it was as much for the protection of religions as it was for keeping the government sacred.
The very fundamentalists that now support Trump will be shocked when they find out they no longer serve his needs. Mike Pence found out, and so did a host of other loyalists, who are now on the outside looking in. Who put an end to Jesus? A good Bible scholar will tell you it was a combination of the government and religion. Don’t let it happen again.
(2) comments
Your constant hate mongering has become white noise. But bringing in back-stabbing Barr and Pence as harmed parties is just disingenuous, as are most of your arguments.
You make no sense . I’m Catholic but not deeply involved with religion and a Trump believer and some Catholics side with Biden .Your religious theory makes no sense along with your politics . Biden is destroying this Country and getting Republicans to hate Democrats. Have a nice day I’m a Trumper because He’s trying to Save America 🇺🇸 has nothing to do with any church 🙏🇺🇸
