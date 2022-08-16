Editor:

A psychopath will turn on you quicker than the weather. The last one that was in the White House turned on Mike Pence, Bill Barr, and a host of other people formerly loyal to him. What does this mean for you? Look at the history of ruthless dictators, they have no mercy once they get the power they crave. Religious fundamentalists played a key part in electing Donald Trump. History has always shown a tenuous relationship between politics and religion. Each has used the other for some evil means.

Michael Heather

Your constant hate mongering has become white noise. But bringing in back-stabbing Barr and Pence as harmed parties is just disingenuous, as are most of your arguments.

Dave Golembewski
Dave Golembewski

You make no sense . I’m Catholic but not deeply involved with religion and a Trump believer and some Catholics side with Biden .Your religious theory makes no sense along with your politics . Biden is destroying this Country and getting Republicans to hate Democrats. Have a nice day I’m a Trumper because He’s trying to Save America 🇺🇸 has nothing to do with any church 🙏🇺🇸

