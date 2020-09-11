Editor:
I too agree with Donn Morris about the splash pad. This should be put to a community vote because it sure seems like a lack of common sense.
A splash pad that will cost over $250,000 with less features, be used by very young children for a short period of time.
Our high school has put together a swim team without a pool just so they can qualify for grants and donations shows a much greater need. Kudos to the Tonto Apache pool for providing them with a temporary place to practice.
Several years ago we were looking at a YMCA that would have provided a year-round Olympic size pool that would have benefited the entire community. I would gladly donate to a pool that gives us much more bang for the buck!
Ronda Caldwell, Payson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!