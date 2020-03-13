Editor:
So the council wants Payson to get a splash pad since there aren’t enough funds to finance a new pool.
Please, say no to this idea.
Do you think that building a splash pad in Payson, especially one with “reduced size and elements” will appeal to out-of-town folks (like from Phoenix) enough to drive to Payson, when they have several water parks with all kinds of features right there in Phoenix? And, if they do, what are the rest of the members of the family/group supposed to do — just sit and watch?
And, if Taylor Pool finally gives up the ghost, do you really think that the splash pad will be an adequate “backup”? Do you think teenagers want to play in a splash pad? Do you want a bunch of boisterous teenagers playing around a group of small children 2-5 years old? What about folks who actually want to swim?
First it was just going to cost $260,000. Now, the council has increased the funds for the “reduced” version by an additional $100,000. To my mind, $360,000 would be a nice fund to set aside to buy new mechanical works for a pool.
And, what about Chris Higgins’ idea of community fundraising? I’ll bet if Parks and Rec held fundraising events for a pool, the community would come together. Look at what the library’s “Taste of the Rim” has accomplished.
Sure, it might take more than one year, but it would happen, and there’s never going to be enough money in any one year’s budget for a new pool.
And, instead of spending $25,000 for an attorney to advise a “newly created council subcommittee reviewing past contracts,” that money could be added to the fund. How much has this subcommittee already spent? And, even if it finds that say, $400,000, was mis-spent, how does the council suggest we get the money (which has already been spent) back? By funding an expensive lawsuit which might or might not be successful?
Please, please exercise some common sense. I’ll bet if the council polled the citizens of this town, they would find much more support for a pool than a splash pad.
If you think your little kids/grandkids would just look so cute in a splash pad, try putting wading pools and sprinklers in your yard, and let the community — which is composed of more older folks than it is of 2-5 year olds — have a pool.
Nancy Auner, Payson
