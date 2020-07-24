Editor:
Can we just give Portland, Oregon away? Why are the “authorities” still allowing and even encouraging the “protesters” (rioters, vandals) to continue their criminal activities, while the rest of the country is trying to heal and change for the better.
These punks remind me of a bunch of unruly little boys and girls without any guidance whatsoever.
Ned Schall, Payson
This is what happens when everybody gets a trophy and kids get sent to time out rather than spanked. No discipline in their rearing is readily apparent now. Throw in schools not teaching, but rather indoctrinating. Scary times we are living in.
Jack
