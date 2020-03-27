Editor:
During last year’s Town of Payson budget process, I learned that the council was planning to build a splash pad at Green Valley Park. This disturbed me greatly because the target user group for a splash pad is very small. Now we have learned that the scale of the splash pad project has been reduced and its price tag has increased by more than $100,000.
Before we began facing the current coronavirus crisis, it seems the logical thing to do would have been to shelve the splash pad project and begin a fund to replace Taylor Pool, which would benefit so many more of our residents.
Well, friends and neighbors, the world has now changed virtually overnight. We don’t know what the future holds, but there is no doubt that there is going to be a major impact on the town’s revenues. At the very least the council should delay the splash pad project and other optional expenditures. This will help make sure there will be enough money available to meet the more pressing needs town citizens will be facing, such as jobs lost and businesses closing, and that we will able to keep essential services such as police and fire operating.
Fred Carpenter, retired councilmember and town manager
