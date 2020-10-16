Editor:
I am writing this letter in response to the announcement made by Jolynn Schinstock stating she is withdrawing from the debate scheduled for Oct. 13, 2020.
Let there be no mistake, the tone of public conversation has deteriorated to perilous levels. Seemingly there is no longer honor in beating your opponent fair and square. Resorting to degradation and insult, finger-pointing and mudslinging seems to have become trendy in modern campaign tactics. Turning on the television to a political debate today seemingly equates to tuning into the Jerry Springer Show in the mid 1990s.
Having been born and raised right here in Payson, I mistakenly felt our small town politicians would continue in the spirit of the neighborliness I have enjoyed here most of my life. Then I watched the recording of the September debate between Schinstock and Rose. During this debate I witnessed a candidate finger-pointing (literally) and publicly confronting citizens who were not participants of the debate. I was overtaken by the same shock and dismay experienced when tuning in to the daily drama of the Jerry Springer Show. In the least I can say this is not what I expected.
How do we cultivate conversation in a time of accusation and adamantly held positions? Unfortunately, I don’t have a magic answer. What I can say is — in light of the malaise of the September debate, and due to a lack of option, I praise Schinstock for her efforts in putting a stop to what is likely to have become another debacle. It takes courage to make such decisions when scrutiny and denunciation is sure to follow.
Ali Gregory, Payson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!