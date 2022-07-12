Suppose that President Trump’s attempted coup on Jan. 6th, 2021 had succeeded. Also, imagine that Republican office holders like Vice President Mike Pence, Rusty Bowers in Arizona and Brad Raffensperger in Georgia had acceded to Trump’s repeated demands to change the election results so that he could continue as president, in spite of the vote of the American people. The great American experiment in democracy would be over.
Abraham Lincoln, the founder of the Republican Party, in his 1837 Lyceum Address in Springfield, Illinois, and several speeches in the following years, made it quite clear that mob rule in tandem with a power-thirsty politician is the worst threat to the survival of democracy ... not the acts of some foreign government. He told us to beware of an ambitious leader, a president or anyone else that turns us against the other, brother against brother, sister against sister, American against American. In 1838 he cautioned: “Is it unreasonable then to expect, that some man possessed of the loftiest genius, coupled with ambition sufficient to push it to its utmost stretch, will at some time, spring up among us? And when such a one does, it will require the people to be united with each other, attached to the government and laws, and generally intelligent, to successfully frustrate his designs.”
Recent letters to the editor by two Republicans stalwarts blame President Biden for nearly every problem currently facing America. But they seem oblivious to the fact that America came close to losing its cherished democracy on Jan. 6, 2021. Yes, America has current problems mostly related to the huge tax cuts for the super wealthy during the Trump administration, the unfunded costs of combating a global pandemic in both the Trump and Biden administrations, and helping Ukraine fight to keep its independence during the Biden administration. But I suggest that it is more important to pay attention to the really serious business of preserving American democracy.
I urge Rim Country Republicans, Democrats and independents to unite and vote in the primary election only for candidates pledged to uphold the constitutions of the state and nation. Then in the general election do the same … even for a candidate not in your party. And please don’t get duped by flag waving candidates claiming to be American patriots when they are actually committed to destroying American democracy.
