President Biden is drowning in one failure after another.
Crime is rising faster than ever before, murder rates are the highest in 25 years, our justice system is two-tiered (one for the elite and politicians — and a tougher one for the plumber and conservatives), more than 2 million illegals have poured over our southern border — and a huge caravan is approaching, inflation is rampant and jumped to 8.6% and is at a 40-year high, gas prices approach $10 in some states — the highest in history, food costs are through the roof, mothers can’t find baby formula on store shelves, the stock market is crashing, our military and FBI “leadership” is WOKE, and more than 100,000 Americans died last year of drug overdoses caused by fentanyl that came from China and smuggled across the border.
And President Biden goes on the late-night comedy TV show with Jim Kimmel and declares the United States has the fastest growing economy in the world. Are you kidding me? The previous quarterly report on the economy, the Gross Domestic Product, showed our economy actually SHRUNK!
By contrast, in November 2020, the national average price for gasoline was $2.20 and the inflation rate was only 1.3% and we really did have the best economy in the world.
Can ANYONE tell me ANYTHING the Biden administration is doing that’s good for the average American?
The Biden administration is crashing and we need a new direction for the country!
There is an answer to America’s decline. Register to vote and then vote Republican in the upcoming elections!
To register to vote online, one can go to the website servicearizona.com and click the box “voter registration.” You’ll need an Arizona driver’s license to complete the process.
OR, the reader is welcome to drop in to the Republican Headquarters in Payson where a welcoming staff will help you fill out the registration form, and even help you change your party registration. The facility is located at 438 S. Beeline Highway and is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays.
Please note. In order to be eligible to vote in the Aug. 2 primary election your registration must be submitted by July 5 and for the Nov. 8, general election, the deadline to submit is Oct. 11.
Let’s rescue a drowning county.
Gary P. Morris, chairman, Gila County Republican Party
(1) comment
Better hurry to register to vote. Arizona Republican politicians are doing everything in their power to suppress voting rights...
Including banning Mail-in ballots used by 90% of all voters...Republican and Democrat.
