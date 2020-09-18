Editor:
I read with amazement the letters to the editor from Ted Paulk and Hawkeye Mathews in your Sept. 11 opinion page.
Both writers should have waited for The Atlantic editor to admit that their article about President Trump’s remarks while he represented our country by attending services for our veterans buried in France was probably not accurate or true. 19 persons who were present with the president in France have stated on the record that The Atlantic article was false or a lie.
I have been attending Rim Country Republican Club meetings for nearly 15 years. I have no recollection of ever meeting Hawkeye who proclaims he is a lifelong Republican. The next meeting of the Rim Country Republican Club is Sept. 26. It will be at Rumsey Park so perhaps Hawkeye will join us to listen to our candidates and meet lifelong Republicans who live here in Rim Country.
Vicki Cool, Payson
(2) comments
It was clearly an attempted hit piece that quickly faded into obscurity upon further investigation. Amazing that they had dozens of anonymous sources willing to go on record without revealing themselves. It was nonsense from the beginning to anybody capable of critical thought. The timing? Ideal. Even Bolton came out and defended President Trump against the lies in the article. Just another attempt to defame the President in an attempt to hurt his reelection. Everybody knows Biden can't do this on his own. There will be plenty more of these hit pieces in the coming weeks, and they'll vanish as quickly as they appear.
Jack
If President Trump's final list of suckers and losers is ever published, I'll bet we're all surprised (but perhaps not flattered) by its length.
