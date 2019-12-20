Editor:
In November of this year, the good ‘ol USA became a net exporter of petroleum products for the first time in — get this — 75 years. Thank you, President Trump. We, as drivers, like to have lots of oil around because it makes prices stable for us. But wait, there is more.
We in the USA no longer spend our own hard-earned money to import oil from sketchy places like Russia or Venezuela. Those nations, and Iran, among others, earn less money, which restricts their ability to cause mischief across the world. And our pals in the international community can now buy petroleum products from us, enriching the USA rather than Russia. All good, right?
Winston Churchill famously said that “Jaw jaw is better than war-war.” President Trump has jawed customers of Iran into cutting back oil imports from that murderous regime. Iranian oil exports are down by about 90 percent. This makes it harder for Iran to export mayhem.
President Trump has jawed our neighbor nations of Canada and Mexico into revising our trade agreements to be more favorable to the USA. President Trump has jawed Mexico into helping control their and our borders. From a high of 140,000 border jumper apprehensions last May, the arrests have recently declined to 40,000 a month. That is a big deal.
He jawed the nut in North Korea to stop threatening to nuke Seattle. He is currently jawing China to have better trade relations with us.
The Democrat Party doesn’t care about the 50-year low in joblessness. The Democrat Party has no interest in closing the border to illegal travelers, drug importers, and sex traffickers. Is the USA so short of poor people that we need to import more? Is the USA so short of fentanyl that we need to import that deadly drug illegally?
Question for you — if our border had been better monitored, maybe Hunter Biden would not have been tossed out of the Navy for snorting cocaine, which led to his career as a Ukrainian energy millionaire, thus wrecking his dad’s chance at the presidency?
Policy always has consequences, for good or ill.
Andy McKinney, Star Valley
