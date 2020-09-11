Editor:
Since President Trump has been in office the radical liberal Democrats have been relentless in trying to bring President Trump down. But, thankfully with his strong love for our Constitution and all Americans, he keeps working for us.
The Democrats cannot see how corrupt Hillary is, or how much Obama has hurt the FBI and DOJ with his administration spying on not only the Trump administration but also private citizens.
The Democrats have allowed good cities to burn, criminals to loot and if those criminals are arrested, let out immediately to continue the carnage.
Law and order matter. Our history matters. People matter. Our Constitution matters.
I didn’t like Obama as much as Virginia doesn’t like Trump, but our party prayed he’d do right by the USA and we didn’t riot. We didn’t loot. We didn’t bash people with bricks and we support law enforcement.
Dawn Hockersmith, Payson
(3) comments
Great letter Dawn. Spot on as well.
The amazing accomplishments of President Trump continue to unfold, while the radical left continues in their quest to do whatever they can to defame him. It's sad really when you think about how many people are so overwhelmed by their hatred for the President that they have no problem letting cities, all Democratic strongholds, burn, while they refuse help from the President to get the violence under control, while at the same time blaming the President for the condition of their cities. The logic is amazing.
Jack
"Radical liberal Democrats"?
Trump is a lying criminal draft dodging adulterer and Russian collaborator...and you disparage Dems? Wow!
Ted,
Lots of empty accusations and false claims all in once sentence.
What has President Trump been convicted of that would make him a criminal?
Draft dodger? He got a medical deferment. Same thing Biden received, while being a college athlete, for asthma. Clinton also ducked the draft. Any issues with that behavior or do they get a pass?
The Russian thing has been linked back to the left and the attempted sabotage and spying on the Trump campaign. If we're going to live in baseless unproven accusations, much more points to the left in the area of collaboration.
Disparaging Dems is not difficult based on behavior. The fact they get the pass regularly from the media doesn't excuse it. These days you are either American, or you're Democrat. The lack of flag at the DNC made that abundantly clear.
Jack
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!