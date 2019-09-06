President should also be treated with respect, dignity
Editor:
In response to the letter, “Treat others with respect, dignity,” I would like to try to explain why I quoted the president exactly as he spoke it.
When someone states we need to treat others with respect and dignity I am a little dismayed the writer does not understand my intent. How you cannot see the irony when someone purposefully tries to pass off “in quotes” as something the president said that is untrue. Are you treating the president with respect and dignity? I guess this does not apply to the president — it’s OK to misquote him?
Hopefully in this little part of the country we can attempt to have public discourse with integrity and respect for everyone. This was all I was trying to get across.
Kent Thompson, Pine
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!