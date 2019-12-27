Trump should ‘jaw jaw’ about clean energy
Editor:
Global warming is causing extensive damage in the Caribbean islands, the Southeast, and the Gulf states from increasingly strong hurricanes. Global warming is causing excessive rain and flooding in the Midwest so farmers can’t plant or harvest crops. Global warming is causing intense fires in the forests of California and eastern Australia with the potential for the same in the Rim Country of Arizona.
It amazes me that the writer of a recent letter to the editor titled “President jawing for the USA” lauds President Trump for increasing petroleum production in the United States so the oil companies can make profits from selling oil abroad and Americans can drive more gas-guzzling vehicles. And sadly, I might add, produce more greenhouse gases. The polar ice caps can melt faster so the sea can rise and wipe out more coastal cities. Hurricanes and fires can become even more intense and cause more damage. The floods in the Midwest can be deeper and last longer. The ice caps can melt faster and the coastal regions and islands can be covered by seawater.
How about people like the writer encouraging President Trump to lead in developing clean energy and then to “jaw jaw” the rest of the world to join us in halting global warming and have a chance for our children and grandchildren to have a future.
Robert Hershberger, Payson
P.S. The letter entitled “Spoke the truth” on the same opinion page is so riddled with falsehoods it is not even worth commenting about.
