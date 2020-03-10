Presidential behavior
Editor:
If a person, any person, exhibits vile, vicious, vindictive, and valueless behavior, they don’t deserve our respect or support.
As a voter that has cast his ballot for over 50 years for an equal number of Republican and Democratic candidates, I’m appreciative of the dignity and classy behavior exhibited by such past GOP presidents as Eisenhower, Ford, Reagan, and both Bushes. I could and probably did disagree with some of their policies, but their behavior, demeanor, and public persona were above reproach.
I’m not worried about the antics of our current president, because he’ll be gone from us by the end of 2020 or 2024 when he’ll be as insignificant and forgotten as Andrew Jackson. I am, however, flummoxed by the millions of this president’s followers that support, encourage, and reinforce his abhorrent behavior of bombastic vitriol and prevarications by the pound.
I’m hopeful enough Republican voters will seek a return to the positiveness and values of their party and send this current president on a hiatus to Mar-a-Lago on a permanent basis.
Our nation AND the Republican Party deserve no less.
Richard Meszar, Whispering Pines
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!