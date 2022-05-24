Editor:

Does anyone else feel like Elon Musk is going to run for president in the near future? He can pay for his campaign with pocket change and what he finds under his couch cushions. That scares me!

Ned Schall, Payson

Tags

Recommended for you

(2) comments

JackHandy
Jack Handy

Ned,

You know what scares me here? The lack of knowledge that one must be a natural born citizen of the United States to be elected President. Must have been absent the day that they taught that in history/government class. You can rest easy now.

Jack

Report Add Reply
Dave Golembewski
Dave Golembewski

Yes Great Point Democrats are just scared Musk said he will vote Republican and he’s trying to save this Country from Democrats who want to Destroy It 🙏🇺🇸

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.