Presidential run?

May 24, 2022

Editor:

Does anyone else feel like Elon Musk is going to run for president in the near future? He can pay for his campaign with pocket change and what he finds under his couch cushions. That scares me!

Ned Schall, Payson

(2) comments

Jack Handy
May 24, 2022 6:11am

Ned,

You know what scares me here? The lack of knowledge that one must be a natural born citizen of the United States to be elected President. Must have been absent the day that they taught that in history/government class. You can rest easy now.

Jack

Dave Golembewski
May 24, 2022 10:07am

Yes Great Point Democrats are just scared Musk said he will vote Republican and he's trying to save this Country from Democrats who want to Destroy It 🙏🇺🇸 