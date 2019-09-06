Price controls not the answer
Editor:
Recently there have been several radio ads speaking about government price controls being proposed in Congress. As a senior citizen on Medicare I certainly am concerned when I hear that government is thinking of doing anything to our current system. Medicare may not be perfect, but seniors know what to expect and depend on their coverage for life-saving medicines.
Price controls may sound good, but they are not. Everywhere they’ve been tried, they lead to supply shortages which often means rationing.
When government implements controls on drug prices, it largely puts the brakes on the research and development of new drugs. The U.S. leads the world in research and development of new drugs. Why would we do anything to quell that?
Seniors are probably the most sensitive to health care issues, but price controls would have an effect on everyone at some point. We should contact our elected officials and tell them to forget price controls to fix anything. They need to hear our concerns and find a better way.
Mark Wilson, Payson
