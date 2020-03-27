Editor:
It is disgraceful that the cost of gasoline is at an all time low, yet we are paying well over $2 per gallon. Especially in times we are currently living in. This is PURE PRICE GOUGING by the gas stations in Payson.
Some places are paying 99 cents a gallon at the pump, but our local stations are charging $2.65. I am sure if they had a cost increase we would see the price go up immediately.
This is where government needs to step up and protect the people from unethical businesses.
David Gardner, Payson
