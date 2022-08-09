When each of us votes, we look to vote for a person both who advocates the policies and principles we support and who is a person of exemplary character. Here in Arizona, many of us found that kind of candidate in the person of the late John McCain. Senator McCain was always clear about the principles he supported. Senator McCain was violently tortured in a North Vietnamese prison camp. When Senator McCain put his country first, above his political party, we knew in the bottom of our hearts that was his truth. Senator McCain made our votes for him something we could point to with pride.
In our present days, when the character of a candidate falls so low that we would never ask such a person to teach our children, pastor in our church, or even walk our dog, we yearn for a candidate like Senator McCain, who serves in the face of attacks and puts our country above her political party. Is there such a person serving in Congress right now?
I believe there is.
Congresswoman Liz Cheney.
Congresswoman Cheney is a Republican, but she will unquestionably lose her reelection campaign in Wyoming for the very reason that she, like Senator McCain, has put her country above her political party. In January 2023, Liz Cheney will leave office. But she may be able to keep working for us.
Last week, a new political party was formed by Republicans Christine Todd Whitman and David Jolley. The new party is called the Forward Party, and it seeks to represent Americans in the center who are no longer Democrats or Republicans but believers in democracy, in its principle and in its process. In 2024, the Forward Party will field candidates in all national elective races, including for president of the United States.
I would like to be the first person to declare that Liz Cheney should be the 2024 Forward Party candidate for president of the United States.
Many of us miss Senator John McCain, for his service, for his character, and for his puckish smile.
But his higher calling lives on.
In Liz Cheney.
Senator McCain would be glad to know that pride is back.
