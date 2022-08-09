Editor:

When each of us votes, we look to vote for a person both who advocates the policies and principles we support and who is a person of exemplary character. Here in Arizona, many of us found that kind of candidate in the person of the late John McCain. Senator McCain was always clear about the principles he supported. Senator McCain was violently tortured in a North Vietnamese prison camp. When Senator McCain put his country first, above his political party, we knew in the bottom of our hearts that was his truth. Senator McCain made our votes for him something we could point to with pride.

