Editor:
State legislators Blackman and Barton want to make abortion murder. This could result in the deaths of the fetus, the mother and the doctor. Are these legislators pro-life or pro-death? Shouldn’t they track down the father and charge him with murder? Why should he get off scot-free?
Why not just provide birth control to all women who want it and no one gets killed? That’s pro-life!
Sandra Carver, Payson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!