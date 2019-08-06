Profit over common good
Editor:
Arizona Corporation Commission doesn’t support biomass conversion of Cholla Power Plant to protect individual customer rates, so why should I care about the forest restoration project?
Payson Town Council discontinues recycling programs to save taxpayers money, so why should I care about recycling?
It’s fascinating to watch a civilization destroy itself for individual profit rather than do the right thing for the common good of all of us.
James D Sargent, Payson
