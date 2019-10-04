Prop. 402 takes a beating
Editor:
The Transparent Payson team must be pretty upset. At the special town council meeting on Sept. 30.The mayor and the town council members they support effectively erased all their hard work to get something they wanted. The mayor and town council are not so transparent after all it seems.
The new town legal counsel at their direction voiced the opinion “case law and other persuasive authority preclude Prop. 402 from being legally operative.”
Sixty percent of the taxpayers voted for control of spending over $1 million. I guess we are not important enough to the mayor and the town council when something is on the agenda they want.
Jack Hastings, Payson
