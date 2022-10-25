During 2014-2015, a Pine-Strawberry Community Plan was developed after public surveys and forums that attracted record-setting participation. In 2018, it was incorporated into the Gila County Comprehensive Plan. The plan, accessible online, is emphatic about the value of trails:
“Residents expressed great concern ... for walkable community, trails” (Ch. 2-39)
“Policy: new development should not restrict existing public access to national forest lands.” (Ch. 2-43)
“Policy: support sustainable tourism ... based on the natural environment and outdoor activities.” (Ch. 2-48)
“Residents of Pine and Strawberry support walking, hiking, biking and horseback riding ... on the many miles of trails throughout the neighboring forest.” (Ch. 2-48)
Tonto National Forest’s proposed Pine-Strawberry Trails System, presented in a Sept. 27, 2022 Roundup article by Michele Nelson, is a giant step toward fulfilling this vision.
Juxtaposed with the county’s guidelines for development within the community, the Forest Service’s trail plan constitutes a coherent ensemble. It’s a thoughtful design for Pine and Strawberry — two islands of private land within the forest — to be encircled by a highly accessible network of trails and trailheads, many of which already exist.
Nothing could better fulfill the observation in Chapter 2-42 of the Gila County Comprehensive Plan: “Natural beauty was identified in the community surveys as a primary reason people live, work and visit here.” It sure is for me.
