Editor:
I appreciate all that my kids’ public school is doing to try to help us keep learning at a normal pace. Life is already challenging enough right now, and I appreciate all the support they’ve offered with lesson ideas and workbooks. I’ve even loved seeing them work to provide meals to those who don’t have food security at home.
I also think it’s wise that the lessons and progress isn’t being graded for the moment. It’s simply too challenging of a time to have to focus on grading, plus not all students have family who can help them or the resources to keep up. But it is crazy to me to think this is how some politicians and special interest groups think we should strive to make public education.
They want unaccountable vouchers funded with our public school dollars and they want to make sure there’s no testing requirements at all. It’s one thing in the middle of a crisis. It’s an entirely different thing as a way of life. In the end, we will all suffer if these ideas gain a foothold. It’s time to fight these irresponsible ideas and protect our wonderful public schools.
Kylie Ashton, Payson
