Editor:
To all people who agree with “my body my choice” from the Aug. 24 paper, I respectfully submit the following.
There are rules/requirements in our society the most prevalent of which are designed to help protect OTHERS. Common examples include legal consequences for driving drunk, smoking inside public places and securing your baby in a car seat.
The rule against drunk driving is not for the protection of the driver, rather the (pedestrian, bicyclist or other drivers) not expecting someone to swerve (and hit them). Family and friends may miss you if you kill yourself ... but more of us are appalled and looking for justice if you kill someone else.
No smoking in public places is to protect non- smokers from inhaling second hand smoke potentially resulting in death from lung cancer. If you choose to smoke, same as above. Your body, your choice, YOUR death ... not someone else’s.
Car seats are self-explanatory.
The point is, there are all kinds of rules and laws we follow.
With Covid, if you choose not to vaccinate it is indeed your choice, though the possible repercussions for your spouse, child, sibling or stranger on the street could lead to death or illness at your hand. Even vaccinated persons can be infected and can be asymptomatic yet pass it on to other people perhaps causing death.
Medical personnel take an oath which includes doing no harm. When I (seek medical care), I assume I am walking into a safe environment and am not going to get sick from my provider. If my provider is not vaccinated the risk is increased that he/she may be positive and pass it on to a patient who possibly die. THIS is the reason for the mandate. It IS their body. It IS their choice. It IS a requirement of retaining their job. Their choice is to live up to their oath, get a shot and keep their job, or refuse and find a job where this is not a requirement.
Each has to decide. As a Christian woman, I fully embrace “loving my neighbor as myself. “I love me! I don’t want to get sick. I don’t want my neighbor to get sick. I got vaccinated ... my choice. I still CHOOSE to mask when in public. Why? So, just in case I have been infected, I don’t pass it on to YOU!
Peggy Graham, Payson
(0) comments
