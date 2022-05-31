Our nation just experienced a tremendous tragedy with the shooting of the elementary school in Texas. As a community we need to come together to provide support, funding, and innovative ideas for town leaders and school board members to create a safe environment for our kids.
I would love to see the leaders of our town take a proactive approach to soliciting ideas on how to do this and work together to mobilize community, business, and government support and funds to launch these ideas.
Protecting our children should not and cannot be left to the teachers, who are already working so hard. We as a community need to stand alongside of them for the sake of our children.
As we look at the summer months, three things needs to be put in place in my opinion:
• Funding and training to help teachers, administrators be trained and prepared in emergencies.
• Funding for extra security and equipment at schools to protect our kids.
• Resources to help parents process through situations like these with their kids and help them know how to handle themselves when emergencies arise.
Government cannot and should not be the only funder for these programs. Companies, businesses, philanthropic donations, and individuals should also be giving funds to support this initiative.
(1) comment
The elephant in the room...
No one is brave enough to ban
AR-15's.
Don't vote for any NRA endorsed candidates.
