Editor:
Letter to my ex-soldier nephew:
At the 20th anniversary of 9/11 I am, as are many of us, considering the costs of 20 years of war. It reminds me of my feelings of relief at the end of the Cold War and the Soviet Union, soon followed by regret as Russia and China resumed being aggressive threats. Did I spend much of my adulthood and my dual careers protecting the nation for nought?
Perhaps you have similar questions about your service in Iraq and Afghanistan. Was it worth the sacrifice you and your buddies made? My sense is that we do what we can to promote a cause, but the larger results are beyond our (or anyone’s) control. The better question is whether we stood up to serve a need, large or small. The answer is YES, we did. That truth should be valued, honored, a source of pride in our character. We both were called, and we answered. I am proud of you and of all who served.
Captain Randy Mynard, USNR-retired, Payson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!