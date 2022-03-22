I was saddened and shocked to read in the March 1 edition of the Roundup of the Arizona Pride Tour which came to Payson on March 5 and was held at the Mazatzal Hotel and Casino. This event featured drag queen entertainers (men brazenly displaying themselves extravagantly made up as women). The article provides that these performances are being held in rural areas of Arizona where LGBTQ resources are not available. The stated mission of the tour is to raise money for the Girl Scouts of Southern Arizona, with all money raised for LGBTQ inclusive initiatives within that Scouting organization! Most shocking is that the article states the Girl Scouts executive leadership has been at each stop of this tour.
I am proud that there is a lack of LGBTQ resources in my community! We were privileged to raise our children in the Payson area where we enjoyed some shelter from nontraditional morals. I resent that the Mazatzal Hotel and Casino hosted such an event in our community with the goal of furthering LGBTQ initiatives amongst children. I can hardly find the words to express my disappointment in the Girl Scouts of Southern Arizona and the direction they’re headed as indicated by their participation in this event.
I love the kids and the cookies they sell, but I’m not likely to be buying my favorite caramel, coconut cookies in the future. It’s also safe to say I’ll not be supporting the casino.
Homophobic letters are now published in the Payson Roundup?
Seriously?
I guess kindly treating gay children like other children is a "nontraditional moral"......🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄
