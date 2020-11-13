Proud to be an American
Editor:
As an American citizen, I was pleasantly surprised at the number of citizens who exercised their civic duty and came out to vote. The combined voters totaled over 1.45 billion people who participated in our democracy. It is the largest number of people to vote in U.S. history!
Congratulations America!
Bettie Julkes, Payson
