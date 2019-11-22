Editor:

I am proud to vote Democratic. I will vote to restore dignity and respect to the office of president. I will vote for a president I can have confidence in, one that will be for me and our country, not just for himself.

Jan Owen

ginlogan
Virginia Sparks

I'm with you, Jan! If I were on social media I would use the #dumptrump to let Republicans know what they should do. Trump is the worst thing that has happened to this country in my 69 years!

