Editor:
“For the children.” It is about ALL Americans, that is why I voted for Donald J. Trump OUR president.
OUR president has made available trillions of dollars for our military “Peace thru Strength.” Our son, an Army medic told me when he went through medic training their unit did not have the correct bandages to save a dying soldier. Thank you President Trump.
OUR president finalized the creation of Space Force as our sixth military branch.
OUR president is for LAW and ORDER. Our Payson friends have a son who is a Metro Police Officer in Las Vegas. Pray to keep all of our first responders SAFE.
OUR president is for the CONSTITUTION.
OUR president under his leadership in 2018 surpassed Russia and Saudi Arabia to become the world’s largest producer of crude oil. Gov. Sarah Palin said “Drill Baby Drill.”
OUR president signed a bill making CBD and hemp legal. As a 15-year breast cancer survivor I used western and homeopathic medicine.
OUR president signed the “Allow States and Victims to Fight Online Trafficking Act.”
OUR president signed a bill this year allowing some drug imports from Canada so that prescription prices would go down.
OUR president created a White House VA Hotline to help veterans and principally staffed it with veterans.
OUR president signed an order allowing small businesses to group together when buying insurance to get better prices.
OUR president will not shut down the economy.
I can go on and on …
I love OUR president as he loves our country.
I am a daughter of a World War II veteran, (Iwo Jima). My father was not in a foxhole for change that VP Biden wants.
PROUD mother of a son who is an Army medic, firefighter and AHL Hockey linesman. Love the hockey.
A wife of 40 years.
Small business owner.
Union member for 18 years.
Proud Paysonite!
SO proud to live in this country and vote for Donald J. Trump.
What our children need is “Promises Made, Promises Kept.”
THANK YOU PRESIDENT TRUMP.
Karla I. Townsend
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!