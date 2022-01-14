So sad to read the letter from Larry Peterson in Friday 7th paper. I am a Trump supporter and proud of it and Larry, if you are happy to be paying more for your food, gas and utilities then feel free to do so. For myself I was proud of what Trump did in Making America Great Again, he made America energy independent and in fact America was exporting oil and gas for the first time in history. But then I guess you agreed with our present president that canceling the Keystone Pipeline and shutting down oil and gas production is just fine. Now we’re getting our energy from Russia and OPEC and paying through the nose for it.
As for being gaslighted into being a less educated, tavern-drinking, gullible American then so be it. Actually I don’t drink and I am sure neither do a lot of Republicans. It seems that you are taking up the Hillary Clinton stance that all Republicans are “a basket of deplorables.”
I just find it unbelievable that the majority of Americans can’t wait to be fitted for their communist style suits and caps and are willing to be told what they can and cannot do by a Democratic Party president who isn’t able to answer questions unless they have been approved by his handlers. At least with Trump he answered any and all questions put to him and kept the country advised as to what is going on.
As a LEGAL immigrant to this country (also a legal citizen) and having to endure years of paperwork and astronomical fees to be paid I personally find it very repugnant that the southern border is open to any and all who wish to walk through. At least Trump stopped a lot of the murderers, rapists, drug dealers and pedophiles from entering the country. Whereas now anyone can come in and bring drugs, and COVID and not suffer any consequences, or being tested and having to wear masks and stay indoors, as they are being shipped all over America, I guess you don’t care about that. Also if our present president is willing to recompense illegal immigrant families that were split up during Trump’s presidency, go ahead, but also he needs to reimburse all the LEGAL immigrants the monies it cost them to enter legally.
In my opinion if you vote independent you might just as well not vote at all.
