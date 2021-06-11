Editor:
Everyone who lives here in Payson sees more trash bags dumped by the side of the roads, 260 and 87. Most of it comes from people who vacation in our area, from the bigger cities.
One thing that would help is if there were dumpsters on 260 and 87, and the intersection of 87 and 188 so people who bag their garbage at campsites would have a place to throw their trash. So many think there is someone who will come and clean their mess up, but there is no such thing as the garbage police to do that.
I for one wouldn’t mind some kind of a small tax to pay for dumpsters and a way to haul the full ones to the landfill.
We have had dumpsters here at the Walmart parking lot, but people abused them, throwing the wrong garbage in the wrong section, so that was stopped.
We are not going to change lazy people from throwing their garbage out, but maybe if they knew where a dumpster was that they could throw their camping trash into, they would be good citizens do just that, maybe!
Dell Owens, Payson
