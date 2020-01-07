Editor:
When I read a recent op-ed, I was appalled at the rhetoric of a particular individual. The author repeated unfounded lies and misconceptions in respect to members of a political party. When those lies are repeated to letters to the editor it demonstrates your angry and malicious intent. It is apparent that some writers are comfortable repeating obvious lies and misrepresentations.
Some people seem comfortable spouting off accusations of what Democrats think and want. Not only was it viciously inaccurate, but you are mimicking the lies that you have heard. Do you investigate the truth of those accusations? Don’t you see how ridiculous the accusations are?
Voters don’t come out of cookie cutters. Opinions aren’t identical just because of a political affiliation. It would be just as wrong for me to assume that all Republicans watch only Fox News, that all Republicans believe separating families at the border is a good thing, believe that all Mexicans are rapists and murderers, believe that followers of Islam are terrorists, and that the corporate tax cuts helped the struggling middle class.
I do believe that many Republicans shuddered when DJT mocked a journalist with disabilities. I do believe that most Republicans think being a sexual predator is bad. No matter what political association people have, there is a common moral code that all should adhere to. All the way back to ancient Egypt, through most civilizations, and included in every major religion, is the concept of a “Golden Rule” similar to the Egyptian “That which you hate to be done to you, do not do to another.”
It is true that letters to the editor are mostly opinions. Purposeful lies are not opinions. Lies in a public forum are meant to harm somebody or to enrich somebody. They should be unwelcome in our community.
Rebecca Orahood, Payson
