My shock and disgust is overwhelming. The United States of America’s president, vice president, senators, representatives, etc., are bringing in children without parents, to be raped, abused, and worse on our soil. How can this be?
There have been a lot of mistakes made in the past, but this is horrendous. If Gov. Doug Ducey doesn’t stand up to these criminals in Washington destroying our country, along with all the other state governors, they should be recalled immediately.
There are plenty of people we have voted to give power to, and they damned well better stand up and do their jobs.
The children coming in, along with their parents who are sending them, have been sold a bill of goods, and there has to be a stop to it, before more violence happens, and this segment of our society turns into animals. Decent families are in grave danger.
Ginger Jeffers, Pine
