Put money, effort behind GCC
Editor:
Since the whole search for a local university began, I have been perplexed by the fact that a wonderful community college sits across the road from the expensive and carefully prepared campus.
The power of money and politics is a frustrating and sometimes frightening thing when groups can control realistic changes that should be allowed to happen.
Several years ago Gila Community College tried to free up more money for our Gila branches but EAC managed to keep control of the lion’s share of the funding. What might have happened if the group’s pushing for a Payson college had really worked instead to expand GCC into a four-year college? With the same money and efforts involved, the local groups wanting a four-year college could have returned to the state Legislature to force them to make GCC a separate entity.
With GCC a four-year college there would be a need for more administrative space, classrooms, college gym facilities, and potentially housing, etc. It’s interesting to consider the possibilities. It could still happen ...
Lois McClusky, Payson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!