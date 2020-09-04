Editor:
At a time when we face homeless in our community, hunger, and a variety of other community needs, (like a swimming pool to serve the entire town) the powers that be are considering spending more than $250,000 so kids can run in the fake rain. Well, I’ve done some research and I think I have found a cheaper solution.
Walmart has a garden hose for $12.48 and a Kid’s Sprinkler for $19.99. When the two items are fastened together and you turn on the water you have a SPLASH PAD!
Seriously, let’s get real, folks, $250,000 for a kids’ a splash pad is a foolish waste of TAXPAYERS’ funds. Put it to a vote of the people whose money you are wasting.
Donn C. Morris, Payson
