Editor:
The first point to be made is COVID-19 is not a pandemic. A pandemic kills healthy people as well as the young, the aged and the infirm. COVID-19 is a disease or illness that attacks almost exclusively people over 20 and kills the aged, infirm, and morbidly obese. The average age of death from COVID-19 is 80. The pandemic of 1920 killed millions of all ages.
The CDC says around 10,000 healthy people have died from COVID-19. That’s about on average 3 per county in the entire United States. That number is probably about the same as the number of healthy people who have died in traffic accidents.
The next point to be addressed is all the lying, hanky-panky, fudging of the numbers: mainly, claims that people have died in hospital of COVID-19, so that hospitals can get $30,000. Worst of all, medical workers have been told to be tight-lipped if they wanted to keep their jobs!
The next point is prevention. The CDC said from the start that face masks were of little value. However, the popular belief was that they were of value. Along with this was the belief that it is an airborne disease, so wear your mask everywhere! Again limited evidence. Along with this was the belief that hard surfaces like tables would harbor the germs. Again, limited evidence.
So, what do we have? An illness similar to the flu — except that the flu kills people of all ages. We have people wearing masks while driving, riding bicycles and motorcycles and recreational vehicles, and even walking by themselves! Even couples walking by themselves! How contagious is it among couples or families? I had COVID-19 after being released from the hospital in April, and my family didn’t. They remained healthy and we were not wearing masks in our homes.
Last of all, please don’t call me stupid because I don’t wear a mask as a previous contributor did in this newspaper. And, no, I don’t have a death wish! If you feel sick, stay home. If you feel threatened, wear a mask. Don’t criticize me for not wearing one.
Stan Wilkinson, Payson
Great letter Stan, and full of valid points. Having the head sheep fired up is proof of that.
The CDC has changed the stance on this panicdemic repeatedly, however the one constant has been that it is not airborne. Even if it was, which is still isn't, putting a t-shirt or an ill fitted mask over your face does nothing to protect you. Nothing. The myriad of experts have pretty much acknowledged this as they started the wear your mask to protect other people campaign. There has not been the wear your mask to protect yourself push because they don't protect you from a microscopic virus. Do some research on microns and filtering if you don't believe me. The truth is out there.
OSHA has a large section in their manuals which relates to masks and fitments, along with the various filtering media and the microns levels they are effective against. The editorial Karen crew clearly missed that part.
Live your life. Turn off your TV. Do your own research. To date, and I just check, 6,973 people have died in AZ from the 'rona, and 378,157 cases have been reported, which is greatly inflated, but we can go with that. Look at the Arizona Department of Health Services website for up to date information. They typically update it by 9 AM daily.
There are roughly 7.3 MILLION people in AZ. That means 7 MILLION people have not tested positive.
The sky really isn't falling. Yes, the 'rona is out there, and to certain populations, there is cause for concern. Shutting down schools and businesses is doing more harm than this panicdemic ever could possibly do, despite the fearmongers and the fake news. If it bleeds, it leads. Turn off your TV. If it wasn't for the media, would anybody have noticed anything different? The CDC death rates per annum say no. At least nobody dies from cancer, overdoses, and the flu has been eradicated by this amazingly intelligent virus.
Jack
One of the worst of many letters downplaying the Corona Virus. Why oh why, does the Roundup continue to post this misinformation? This kind of false narrative plays into the continuing spread of the disease by gullible readers. Is the Roundup trying to become our local Enquirer?
Ted,
I wonder the same thing every time I see a letter that you've submitted. Misinformation and false narratives should be right up your alley sir.
Jack
