Editor:
In regards to “What pro-life isn’t,” by Patrice B. Crossman. Thank you for putting into words how so many of us feel. I believe that that beating heart is another human being with a soul that a woman has the privilege of carrying and nurturing in her womb. Yes, it is My Body My Choice, but it is not Their Body My Choice.
Allyn Deifenbaugh, Payson
(1) comment
I believe that anyone with a p*nis should have 0 say in what happens to a woman or what happens to the fetus she is carrying. I believe it's time to stop believing in fairytales and grow up. Do the billions and billions of single celled creatures that came before us have souls? Why are we so special? If some of you had your way we would be a theocracy much like Iran or Afghanistan.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!