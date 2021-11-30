Editor:
My brother and I talk on the phone about once a month. During these hour-long calls, we occasionally talk about politics. These can get rather animated since we are far apart on the political spectrum. Recently, we agreed that if we were going to make assertions of “facts” we would have to footnote the source. In other words, you had to state the source of your information. If you assert that the “sky is falling,” one is more likely to believe you if the statement comes from NASA as opposed to Chicken Little.
This point was driven home to me when I read a letter to the editor from Madeline Fuentez. The woman makes a number of questionable assertions. I don’t have enough room to cover all of them, so I’ll just hit some of the high points.
1. “Stock market prices are falling.” The Standard and Poor’s 500 Index is a compilation of the market capitalization of the United States’ 500 biggest companies. The Standard and Poor’s 500 Index is up from five years ago, 1 year ago, 6 months ago, and one month ago. In fact, Nov. 8 was the highest the Standard and Poor 500 Index has ever been. (Source: Standard and Poor Index History). From a historical perspective, the stock market is doing very well.
2. “Respected economist, Steve Forbes, predicts food rationing and price fixing in the near future.” According to Wikipedia, Steve Forbes is the conservative publisher of a magazine his grandfather started, Forbes Magazine. He has a bachelor’s degree in history and no economics degree at all. Also, the statement concerning rationing, I assume, comes from a YouTube video he posted on Oct. 30, 2021. His statement was “increasing prices could lead to disastrous policies such as food rationing and price controls.” I could not find any economist who is actually predicting or even recommending rationing or mandatory price controls.
3. “Most economists today agree that the (employment) numbers are down ... because the current administration has made it more lucrative to stay home.” All enhanced unemployment benefits ended at the beginning of September. I read a number of articles from various economists concerning the reason for our current labor shortage. (See 6 reasons why Americans aren’t returning to work by Greg Laccuci). It appears the two main reasons are people are either taking early retirement or they are reevaluating their work situation. On a personal level, my daughter-in-law quit her job for that very reason. It was not to receive “lucrative government benefits.” It was because she was tired of working 70 hours a week. In fact, she does not receive any benefits at all.
One thing Ms. Fuertez says I agree with. Our republic expects and needs the population to be educated on issues. It requires questioning the source of your information and frequently listening to sources you may not agree with. Do not automatically assume that your source knows what he or she is talking about. Otherwise you may find yourself wandering around the Sasha’s parking lot with a helmet on screaming “the sky is falling.”
James Bruce, Payson
