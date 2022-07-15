What happened to the once proud, ethical and patriotic Republican Party? Have aliens taken over? How can the party of Lincoln, Eisenhower, and John McCain support a coup, the only attempt in our history to undo a valid election. Biden won by over 7 million votes. Trump’s own daughter and his attorney general don’t believe the “election was stolen” lie. Not one Republican state election commission, including Arizona, has any proof of voter fraud. This was the cleanest election in our history. And yet, Trump supporters attacked the Capitol, killed security guards. Trump is on record asking honorable, Republican election officials “to find votes” to overturn the election. What would our reaction be if Russia or North Korea were to have done this?
Aren’t we all worried about the future of our democracy? Yet, all across America, rabid Republicans are working hard to limit our freedoms — making it harder to vote, to make decisions about our lives, and to get a decent public education.
The rabid Arizona Republican Senate continues to try and stop what we want. They ignore our desire to keep voting by mail and to adequately fund our public schools. Why? Because the small, but very rich ultra-right-wing donors to the Republican Party know they can only vote once each and they are afraid of us voters. So, they “buy” what they want by owning Republican candidates with campaign contributions. The “owned” candidates will pass the laws the elite want and we are stuck with the consequences. Senate candidate Lamon is just one example of this say anything to get campaign funds and get elected. On Dec. 14, 2020, according to the conservative Arizona Republic, he signed a document falsely claiming he was authorized to cast Arizona’s electoral votes for Trump even though Trump lost Arizona. This is how serious the loss of integrity is in the “new” Republican Party.
The first question any candidate for any office should answer is this “Do you support the Big Lie and the threat it poses to our democracy?” If the answer is yes, why would any of us, from any party or as an independent voter want an insurrectionist supporter in any public office? Do we really want a dictatorship?
