In response to Richard Barry’s “Sick of Trump” rant, I have the following thoughts; you slander him with all the statements you make as facts. I am not a Trump fan, but believe he did try to correct some of the hypocrisy and corruption we all know exists in Washington, D.C. After two years with Biden’s progressive, socialist policies and not a word about that from you, only hate for Trump. Grow up and get over it!

Ted Paulk

No one, Republican or Democrat, is for open borders.

The Big Lie, that the election was rigged, being pushed by every Arizona Republican candidate has been disproved by 3 handcounts.

Not one Democrat is under investigation for voter fraud.

Mrs. Clarence Thomas personally called 20 Arizona Republican politicians asking that they overturn the election.

Not one Democrat has refused to testify when called...

Not one Democrat phone seized by the FBI.

Just a few verifiable "facts"...

