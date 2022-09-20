In response to Richard Barry’s “Sick of Trump” rant, I have the following thoughts; you slander him with all the statements you make as facts. I am not a Trump fan, but believe he did try to correct some of the hypocrisy and corruption we all know exists in Washington, D.C. After two years with Biden’s progressive, socialist policies and not a word about that from you, only hate for Trump. Grow up and get over it!
Let’s see: 1.) Open borders with tens of millions of ILLEGALS entering our country, drugs, child and human trafficking which results in slavery. This is not only trashing border states, but all states across America. 2.) Attempting to destroy the natural family that helped to create and mold society. 3.) Trying to destroy the beautiful differences between men and women.
Instead, you approve of BLM riots and looting, releasing dangerous criminals back into society while arresting responsible parents who want a say in their children’s future, successfully tearing down our republic’s Constitution, having men compete against women in sports, fear mongering by forcing vaccines and masks on everyone — including precious children. You approve by your silence. Independents, Republicans and Democrats haven’t done enough to stop this insanity.
Mark my words: if and when this progressive/socialist/communist agenda is not stopped, be ready to live like the Chinese general population lives. The Chinese have infiltrated our educational system and much of our government. Biden/Harris/Pelosi’s pro China policies won’t save YOU or YOURS.
No one, Republican or Democrat, is for open borders.
The Big Lie, that the election was rigged, being pushed by every Arizona Republican candidate has been disproved by 3 handcounts.
Not one Democrat is under investigation for voter fraud.
Mrs. Clarence Thomas personally called 20 Arizona Republican politicians asking that they overturn the election.
Not one Democrat has refused to testify when called...
Not one Democrat phone seized by the FBI.
Just a few verifiable "facts"...
