A few comments on the Letter to the Editor published in Friday’s Roundup by the chairman of Gila County Republican Party:
He wrote, “The president was not allowed to testify.” Fact: the president refused to testify.
“The FBI was aware ... antifa and Black Lives Matter, were planning to attack the Capitol.” Blatant falsehood.
“... the president did not incite the mob.” Fact: we saw Trump, Giuliani, and others on Trump’s dais incite the mob over and over.
“Democrats know evidence is mounting that rogue, fringe organizations, caused and led the breach.” Fact: we have seen who has been arrested after photos were proudly posted on social media by the rioters.
Over 400 arrests of The Proud Boys, QAnon, and Trump supporters wearing their Trump gear and carrying Confederate flags inside the Capitol.
And last, but not least, “the Chief Justice of the United States has signaled an illegitimate proceeding by refusing to preside over the proceedings.” ... implying that even the Supreme Court is biased against Trump.
The writer has avoided blaming any of those who are truly responsible for this outrageous attack on our democracy and our Capitol; which endangered the lives of our congressmen and congresswomen.
We are waiting for the results of the investigation into whether Republican Reps. Biggs and Gosar were involved in helping the criminals who carried out the riot.
Shouts of “Lynch Pence” and “Kill Pelosi” were not uttered by antifa, BLM, or any Democrat ...
This was all done at the urging of Donald Trump.
We all have seen the calls by Trump et.al., to “Take back your country” and “You must start a war.” “March to the Capitol right now; I will walk with you” ... a direct quote by Trump; recorded for all to see.
The chairman started his letter with the words, “Members of the Gila County Republican Party were stunned about the breach of the U.S. Capitol.”
I hope, for all our sakes, these words are true; and if they are, these are the only true words in the entire letter published in the Roundup by the writer.
To quote an honest president, the first in four years, “Come on man!”
Ted Paulk, Payson
