I am writing in response to a letter you published entitled “Critical race theory.” What strikes me immediately is Miss Weinstein purports to know what Martin Luther King Jr. meant as opposed to what he said. For instance, Miss Weinstein wrote: “It is true that in his I Have a Dream Speech, Martin Luther King Jr. said that he did not want his children to be judged by the color of their skin. However, what he meant was he did not want his children to be viewed negatively based on the color of their skin.” While I’m sure this is true, as it should be, I question Miss Weinstein’s claimed “expertise in matters related to social justice and diversity” as she fails to quote accurately the greatest freedom fighter America has ever known. From the transcript, here is the quote: “I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character.” The essence of the quote is if judgment, assessment or sizing up of an individual, no matter what race, creed or color is to be done, it should be done based on the “content of their character.” The bigger point being missed is, judge not by the external, but the internal. Not by a person’s appearance, but by their heart.
She continues her interpretations, “While he was advocating for an end to racism, he was not advocating for color blindness.” Really? What color is a person’s character? If indeed a person’s character did have a hue, I’m confident it would be the same for everyone. But of course it doesn’t, as character is manifested in action, how a person acts, how he treats his fellow man. Does he treat his fellow man as he would wish to be treated, or is he wholly self-serving?
Miss Weinstein goes on, speaking for the reverend on other issues also.
Miss Weinstein has every right to voice her opinion, but butchering one of the most famous quotes from one of the most famous and important speeches in our history leads me to doubt her “expertise in matters related to social justice and diversity” and most definitely her ability to speak for Martin Luther King Jr.
